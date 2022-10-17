Campus police and UCLA Transportation rewarded riders who got off their bikes and scooters in dismount zones

Many people say that if you want to get people to do the right thing, rewarding good behavior is a better method than punishing bad.

The University of California Police Department took that to heart recently by supplementing its campus patrols and handing out a different kind of ticket than usual.

During a special campaign welcoming Bruins back to campus, students, faculty and staff who observed the dismount zone at Bruin Plaza by walking their scooter, bike or skateboard were rewarded with a meal voucher from the Associated Students UCLA.

Transportation worked with the police department to get the vouchers and print holders for them that included a thank you message for observing the dismount zone.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to them for following the rules, and give out meal tickets over real tickets,” said London McBride, crime prevention and community engagement officer with the UC Police Department and who handed out the vouchers. “Everyone had some level of apprehension when I approached them, but when I handed them the voucher, they were extremely grateful and would even engage in conversation with me.”

In addition to Bruin Plaza, Bruin Walk and the Parking Structure 8 corridor are designated dismount zones, where all riders must dismount from any wheeled transportation and walk through the area for the safety of pedestrians.

This partnership with the police department amplifies UCLA Transportation’s efforts this fall to promote dismount zone compliance including new signs and stenciling indicating where a dismount zone begins, and a campus-wide BruinPost sent out on the first day of instruction.