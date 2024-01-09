Watch: ‘L.A. Stories,’ UCLA Library’s new video series
The series highlights the city’s past through current library collections
Sally Márquez |
For decades, UCLA Library has been a leader in preserving the history and culture of Los Angeles. “L.A. Stories,” the library’s newly launched video series, showcases the region’s diverse communities, cultures and landmarks through its vast collections.
The first installment, featuring UCLA professor Tobias Higbie and community organizer Vivian Rothstein, focuses on the history of labor movements in Los Angeles and UCLA Library’s role in preserving this important legacy.