Come celebrate Disability Pride Week at on campus with these in-person and virtual events presented by the UCLA Committee on Disability. The week kicks off Monday with a launch party at Bruin Plaza and will include everything from wheelchair basketball to informative Zoom sessions to pop-up disability-themed book displays at Powell Library and the Music Library.
Monday, Oct. 9:
- Disability Pride Week launch (info fair, job recruitment and party): Come by Bruin Plaza from noon–1:30 p.m. for free food, a campus resource fair, career booths, live music, opening remarks from choreographer and professor Victoria Marks, who holds the chair of the new disability studies major — and more!
Tuesday, Oct. 10:
- UCLA Committee on Disability open meeting: The UCLA Committee on Disability is an elected committee of faculty, staff, students and alumni to advise the UCLA community around disability-related issues. Drop by our open October meeting from 2–3:30 p.m. at Travis Lee’s Zoom Room to discuss issues, suggest improvements and celebrate community and accomplishments.
- Wheelchair basketball: Register to play ball between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Wooden Center, Collins Court #1. Basketball, sponsored by the adaptive recreation department, is open to individuals with and without disabilities. Sport wheelchairs and instruction provided. All skill levels welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 11:
- Accessible social media training: Learn best practices for making accessible social media from 10–11 a.m. at Dr. Caitlin Solone’s Zoom Room.
- Disability Studies info session: Attend a virtual info session about the Disability Studies minor and brand-new major from 2–3 p.m. at Disability Studies Info Session Registration.
Thursday, Oct. 12:
- Disability culture and etiquette: The world of disabilities often seems scary and unrelatable to the average person, but let us reassure you that it is not. At this session, you will learn some about the culture of disability and the etiquette of working with and welcoming people with disabilities into your life. Meet at Travis Lee’s Zoom Room from 10–11:30 a.m.
- Strategies for disability inclusion and accommodation support: Join CAE during your lunch hour to discuss strategies for infusing disability inclusion into your courses, learn about the benefits of adopting universal design and disability inclusion strategies and programs, and get your questions answered about how to best implement specific accommodations. CAE Disability Inclusion and Accommodation Support Registration Link.
All week:
- Library pop-up disability-themed book displays: Check out amazing disability-themed books and books written by disabled authors all week long during operating hours at Powell Library and the Music Library.