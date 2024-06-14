The announcement Wednesday, June 12, that Dr. Julio Frenk will be the next chancellor UCLA has elicited widespread community praise. With a career spanning academia, government and nonprofits, he brings unrivaled expertise and fundraising prowess to the nation’s top-ranked public university.

Frenk joins UCLA from the University of Miami, where he has been president since 2015. He previously served as dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and as Mexico’s secretary of health. When he takes the helm as UCLA’s chancellor on Jan. 1, 2025, he will oversee more than 48,000 students, approximately 5,400 faculty members, and the five hospitals and 280 clinics that make up the UCLA Health system.

What they’re saying:



Rep. Ted Lieu

United States congressman

Lieu said Frenk is a renowned “global health expert who admirably led the University of Miami.” ► Read

Rep. Linda Sánchez

United States congresswoman

Sánchez congratulated Frenk “for being appointed as UCLA’s 7th chancellor and the 1st Latino to lead the school,” adding, “I look forward to working together in support of our students.” ► Read

Gene Block

Outgoing chancellor, UCLA

Block said Frenk was “widely respected across academia and well known as an exceptional thinker, an administrator of considerable ability and a brilliant public health leader,” noting that he “will be excellent in the role.” ► Read

UCLA’s Latino Alumni Association

Frenk is a “a distinguished global health leader with an illustrious career.” ► Read

Felipe Calderón

Former president of Mexico

Calderón said that Frenk’s appointment is a source of pride for Mexico: “Qué orgullo para México! Felicidades.” ► Read

Arturo Sarukhan

Former Mexican ambassador to the United States

Sarukhan celebrated the selection, saying “bravo and kudos.” ► Read

Carlos González Gtez

Consul-general of Mexico in Los Angeles

González Gtez congratulated Frenk, calling him a “global health expert.” ► Read

Salomón Chertorivski Woldenberg

Mexico’s former secretary of health

Chertorivski Woldenberg, who currently serves in the Mexican chamber of deputies, called Frenk the most prominent Mexican in public health and higher education, recognized worldwide: “Julio es el mexicano más destacado en salud pública y educación superior, reconocido mundialmente.” ► Read

Fernando Petersen

Secretary of health for Jalisco, Mexico

Petersen stated that Frenk’s appointment serves as a point of pride for other Latinx doctors to have this recognition of Frenk’s leaderships and support for health systems: “Es un orgullo y un referente para los médicos latinos que se reconozca tu liderazgo e impulso a los sistemas de salud.” ► Read

Dr. José Sifuentes Osornio

Director, Mexico’s National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán

Sifuentes Orsonio said Frenk’s leadership will undoubtedly be of great relevancefor Latino health experts around the world: “Su gestión será sin duda de gran relevancia para esta prestigiada casa de estudios.” ► Read

Dr. Peter A. Singer

Former special advisor, World Health Organization

Singer congratulated Frenk, calling his election “great news” for UCLA. ► Read

Prabhat Jha

Director, Centre for Global Health Research

Jha called Frenk’s selection an “inspired choice.” ► Read

Dr. Jash Datta

Surgical oncologist, University of Miami

Datta said Frenk “transformed the U” and that he “admired all he did” at the university. ► Read

Dr. Lin Zhan

Dean, UCLA School of Nursing

Zhan welcomed Frenk to campus, praising his “wealth of expertise in higher education, health, innovative solutions, inclusion & community engagement.” ► Read

Carol Folt

President, University of Southern California

Folt congratulated Frenk and predicted “more collaborations through research, teaching and community.” ► Read

Alberto Carvalho

Superintendent, Los Angeles Unified School District

Carvalho described Frenk’s appointment as “a historic and inspiring moment for us all.” ► Read

Lucrecia Santibañez

Professor, UCLA School of Education & Information Studies

Santibañez said, “Absolutely blown away by this. Julio Frenk was known in Mexico as a level-headed, smart, incredibly well-respected academic and administrator. Incredible CV and experience.” ► Read

Los Angeles Times

“Frenk has also proved to be a prodigious fundraiser, leading a $2.5-billion campaign for the University of Miami’s centennial next year and quadrupling contributions as Harvard’s dean of the school of public health — helping secure a historic $350-million endowment gift,” in addition to bringing “deep expertise in public health, a medical degree and experience as Mexico’s former health minister to the Westwood campus.” ► Read

Forbes

Frenk is “a highly regarded public health researcher” credited with reforming Mexico’s public health system and launching “Seguro Popular, a program that included universal comprehensive health insurance and helped expand access to health care for more than 55 million uninsured people.” ► Read

NBC News

Frenk “helped reform the public health care system with universal health care and expanded access to contraception and family planning” as Mexico's secretary of health. ► Read

USA Today

Frenk is “known for his efforts in fundraising and educational reform,” citing his tenure as dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. ► Read

ABC LA

Frenk is a “leading global health researcher” and his selection is a “pivotal move for UCLA.” ► Read

NBC LA

“Frenk served as Mexico's Federal Secretary of Health from 2000 to 2006 and was credited with overhauling the nation's health system and expanding care to millions of uninsured people.” ► Read

