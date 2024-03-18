There were more shouts of joy, happy tears, victory dances and group hugs than usual last Friday evening. No, it wasn’t the final Pac-12 basketball tournament — it was the moment the new members of the class of 2028 found out they’d been admitted to UCLA.

Beginning late that afternoon, scores of high school seniors had their eyes glued to computers, phones and tablets in nail-biting anticipation of a message from UCLA’s admission portal. UCLA received over 146,000 applications for first-year admission this year, more than any other four-year university in the country.

And then, a click of the keyboard.

Below, we share just a smattering of the jubilant, celebratory reactions from admitted Bruins — sent directly to us or posted on social media — as they discover they are #UCLABOUND. Congratulations and Fiat Lux!