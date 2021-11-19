UCLA’s iconic Royce Hall and Powell Library were bathed in a peaceful blue light Thursday evening as part of Los Angeles’ memorialization of Angelos’ experiences with COVID-19 during the past year and a half.

“Strength and Love, the City of Angels’ COVID-19 Memorial,” which began on Nov. 18 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 20, pays tribute to those who have stepped up to respond to the pandemic and to those who have lost their lives. In addition to acknowledging the past, “Strength and Love” aims to mobilize all residents to to build a city that is more kind, united and resilient than before.

Royce and Powell will be lit in blue from 5 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following day.