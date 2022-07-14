Getting patients back to doing the things they love after joint replacement surgery is what all UCLA orthopaedic surgeons strive for. Yet it’s not every physician that makes a commitment to celebrate a patient’s recovery by joining him for dawn patrol.

Meet Dr. Adam Sassoon and his patient Robert Lombard.

Last year, when Lombard learned he needed two knee replacements, he was determined to find a surgeon who understood that his top priority was to be able to return to the sport that fulfilled him, body and soul — surfing. He found one in Sassoon, an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in knee and hip-replacement surgery.

“The best part of my job is taking people who are crippled by pain, arthritis or injury, and getting them moving again and back to the things they love,” said Sassoon. “Since I share Robert’s passion for surfing, I couldn’t think of a more meaningful — or enjoyable — way to commemorate his recovery.”

Video by Milo Mitchell