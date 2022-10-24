A UCLA Global Studies course being offered for the first time this winter will challenge students to consider what responsibilities they have as global citizens to those beyond U.S. borders.

The class, called Global Justice, will be led by Professor Tejas Parasher, a comparative political theorist who joined the faculty this fall after three years as a junior research fellow at King’s College, University of Cambridge.

In his scholarship, Parasher seeks to integrate non-Western thinkers and intellectual traditions into the canon of political theory. In his teaching, he uses comparative analysis to show students how to question established paradigms.

“When we are teaching introduction to political theory, we’re giving students Aristotle’s concept of citizenship,” Parasher said. “But what about Confucian conceptions of citizenship? How do they compare?”

