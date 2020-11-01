On Nov. 1, University of California President Dr. Michael Drake posted the following message about the election for the entire UC community.

Dear friends,

A presidential election is always a significant event for the country; conducting one in the middle of a global pandemic, and as the nation confronts systemic racism, only heightens the far-reaching impacts of electoral outcomes.

We are living through a time of much turmoil and anxiety, with strong emotions and views all along the political spectrum being expressed. In times like these, I find it helpful to lean on what has guided us through past challenges: our core community values of respect, equity, and inclusion. We cherish the free exchange of ideas and views — including views that differ from our own — and the right to peaceful protest. We believe in making decisions based on facts and data. And we support vulnerable populations, including the undocumented community. These are bedrock values for UC and won’t change.

By now, many of you have already exercised your right to vote. Thank you for making your voice heard. The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and something we should never take for granted.

If you are eligible to vote but haven’t done so yet, it’s not too late! You can learn about same-day voter registration, find your polling place, and get information about what’s on your ballot here.

We are all here at UC because we want a better future for ourselves and our communities. No matter the results of the election, we will continue to move forward — together.

Fiat Lux,

Michael V. Drake, MD

President, University of California