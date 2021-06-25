In 2017, a gift from Arline and Henry Gluck enabled UCLA to create a mobile unit to care for people who had suffered a stroke. In the years since, recognizing that strokes disproportionately affect people of color, they have championed the program’s expansion to underserved areas of Los Angeles County.

In a virtual ceremony Thursday night, the Glucks were honored for their leadership and their devotion to UCLA and the broader community. The couple received UCLA’s Fiat Lux Award, which recognizes those who have rendered distinguished or extraordinary service to the campus. The Glucks are just the second recipients of the award, which was first presented to Renee and Meyer Luskin in 2012.



“It gives me great pleasure to honor Arline and Henry Gluck, two people who have been enthusiastic ambassadors for and devoted supporters of UCLA and our health system,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said. “We are fortunate to count the Glucks among our friends and thank them deeply for their leadership, advocacy and generosity.”



The UCLA Health Gluck Stroke Rescue Program uses a specialized ambulance, outfitted with a mobile MRI device, to bring personnel, equipment and care to those who need it.

“We are endlessly grateful for Arline and Henry’s commitment to excellence, their service to UCLA, and their visionary founding of the UCLA Health Gluck Stroke Rescue Program,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health. “Their work to ensure a more healthy and equitable society is an inspiration to the campus and our community."

The award was presented at an online ceremony attended by friends and family of the Glucks, as well as leadership from UCLA and UCLA Health, members of the UCLA Health System Board and faculty members of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.