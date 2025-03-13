As part of its 20th-anniversary celebration, the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA hosted its inaugural Women in Stem Cell Science Symposium, spotlighting three distinguished female scientists pioneering advances in immunotherapy, reproductive biology and brain cancer research.

The symposium, which was held March 6 at the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA, drew an audience of more than 150 UCLA faculty, staff, students, donors and community members. Moderated by Dr. Judith Gasson, professor emerita and senior advisor for research and innovation at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, the event featured a panel discussion that highlighted women’s vital contributions to scientific innovation and addressed critical issues of mentorship, funding and access to transformative medical breakthroughs.

In his opening remarks, Chancellor Julio Frenk shared statistics that highlighted the work still needed to achieve equal representation of women in science while setting a hopeful tone for the future.

“As we celebrate two decades of progress, let us also set our sights on the future,” he said. “A future where the next life-changing treatment is developed because this center had the vision to pursue it. A future where the next generation of scientists — more diverse, more inclusive — leads the charge. And a future where breakthroughs are not just for a few, but for all.”

Todd Cheney L-R: Moderator Dr. Judith Gasson and panelists Dr. Aparna Bhaduri, Dr. Yvonne Chen and Dr. Amander Clark

The panel was made up of UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center members Dr. Aparna Bhaduri, assistant professor of biological chemistry; Dr. Yvonne Chen, professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics; and Dr. Amander Clark, professor of molecular, cell and developmental biology. Each shared insights into their research and personal journeys in STEM.

Bhaduri, whose lab studies human brain development and brain cancer, emphasized the dual nature of neural stem cells — both as fundamental building blocks of human cognition and as drivers of devastating brain cancers.

“Understanding the stem cells that make the brain for the first time is one of the most enigmatic ways of really understanding who we are,” she said. “These same stem cells come back many decades later and when they do, they can create devastating brain cancer.”

Chen, whose work focuses on engineering next-generation immunotherapies, shared the impact of her research.

Todd Cheney Dr. Amander Clark

“My lab has been developing CAR-T cell therapies for cancer and had the opportunity to take them to the clinic here at UCLA,” said Chen, who is also co-director of the tumor immunology and immunotherapy program at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “And there are now patients who are alive and well because of it, which is by far the proudest thing I have ever done.”

Clark, whose lab develops stem cell-based approaches to improve the outcomes of in vitro fertilization, reflected on her experience as one of the first five scientists — four of whom were women — recruited to join UCLA’s stem cell center nearly 20 years ago.

“From the very beginning, the stem cell center has been celebrating the careers of women, lifting up the careers of women, and providing opportunities for our research programs to flourish,” said Clark, who is also director of the UCLA Center for Reproductive Science, Health and Education.

Addressing critical challenges in scientific advancement

The discussion highlighted three major challenges facing stem cell science: mentorship, funding gaps and treatment accessibility.

Todd Cheney Dr. Aparna Bhaduri

On mentorship, Bhaduri described her commitment to building an inclusive research environment. “I’m very lucky that I have an incredible lab, which is primarily composed of women and other underrepresented individuals,” she said. “It’s really an opportunity for me to try and prioritize mentorship and pay it forward.”

Regarding funding, both Clark and Chen emphasized philanthropy’s crucial role in catalyzing high-risk, high-reward research. “It enables you to form new partnerships with other scientists and to pursue ideas that are really transformative and perhaps not as predictable,” Clark said.

Chen highlighted another critical funding gap: the so-called “valley of death” that stands between laboratory research and clinical application.

“Getting to the clinic can take a couple (of) million dollars, and there are few federal grants big enough to do that,” she said, noting that her successful CAR-T cell therapy clinical trial was made possible in part by private donations from the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and other philanthropists.

Perhaps most urgently, Clark addressed the work that will be necessary to ensure that life-saving regenerative medicine therapies are accessible to everyone who needs them.

“The first FDA-approved gene therapy for sickle cell disease costs $3.5 million. … How will our health care system afford these life-changing therapies, especially when we develop treatments for widespread diseases like heart disease?” she asked.

Clark went on to suggest that her work bringing scientists together to address this question through the International Society for Stem Cell Research may end up being her most impactful contribution to the field.

Todd Cheney Dr. Yvonne Chen

Advice for the next generation of scientists

The panelists concluded with advice for aspiring scientists. Chen acknowledged the challenges but emphasized the rewards.

“It really is a privilege that we get to work on problems that are exciting that we think are important,” she said. “It’s not an easy career, but it’s so worthwhile.”

Clark shared her unlikely journey from a sheep farm in rural Australia to pioneering stem cell research. “We didn’t even have a movie theater in the town I grew up in and now I’m here on this stage talking about what it’s like to be a scientist at the No. 1 public university in the United States,” she said. “You never know where your path is going to lead.”