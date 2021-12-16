The UCLA Office of Media Relations and most other units across campus will be closed or will operate with significantly reduced hours during the campus’s annual winter break, which runs from Saturday, Dec. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Normal campus operations will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.

Members of the news media seeking assistance on urgent matters during this period can reach an on-call media relations representative by calling 310-825-2585 or by emailing media@stratcomm.ucla.edu.

The annual winter holiday closure results in energy cost savings and reduces campus greenhouse gas emissions, helping to preserve natural resources and move the university closer to its 2025 carbon neutrality goal.

The campus has issued a reminder to members of the UCLA community about safe travel during the break and health protocols for returning to campus.

Please see below for information related to specific campus services and operations during the closure.

Police and emergency response: UCLA police and other incident responders will maintain emergency response capabilities during the closure. UCPD will provide 24-hour patrols, take police reports and provide EMS responses. Safe-travel escorts will be available from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. nightly.

Fire and injury services: UCLA Fire will operate from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on Dec. 20–22 and Dec. 27–29. Normal operations will resume Jan. 3. At other times, any accidents, spills, fires or other emergencies should be reported immediately to 911. Serious injuries to employees — as well as COVID-19–related hospitalizations — should be reported to the UCLA Office of Environment, Health and Safety hotline at 310-825-9797. Researchers on campus are cautioned not to work alone on projects involving hazardous materials.

UCLA Health System: Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will remain open, and other health system facilities will continue to operate during the break.

Buildings and facilities: Most campus buildings will be closed. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning will be turned off in unoccupied buildings and reduced in those that are primarily unoccupied but will remain on in facilities housing research and other projects that require them. UCLA Facilities Management will provide services for buildings remaining open and will be available continuously through their trouble call center, reachable at 310-825-9236, or through their service request portal.

Parking: Parking information booths will be closed, parking pay stations will be available throughout the break, and the Bruin ePermit System will remain operational. Paid parking operations will be in place for the UCLA men’s basketball games on Dec. 22, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. Parking at UCLA Medical Plaza and the UCLA Stein Eye Institute will operate normally. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will have limited valet service from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and its parking cashiering lobby will remain open from 6 a.m.–10 p.m. daily. All other lots and structures will be open to permit holders, with the exception of the Luskin Conference Center lot, which will only serve permit holders for that specific area.

COVID-19 testing: Test vending machines will be available to members of the campus community, but no samples will be collected or processed between Dec. 23–26 or Dec. 30–Jan. 2. For details, see the UCLA Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center’s holiday break page.

Central Ticket Office: Phone lines will be staffed from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 30, but service windows will be closed during the break. On event days, venue box office windows will be staffed one hour prior to event time.

UCLA Store: The store in Ackerman Union will primarily closed after Dec. 18 but will operate during the break to coincide with UCLA men’s basketball games on Dec. 22 (noon–7 p.m.), Dec. 30 (noon–6 p.m.) and Jan. 1 (10 a.m.–4 p.m.).

Museums: The Hammer Museum will be open Tuesdays through Sundays (11 a.m.–6 p.m.) with the exception of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The museum will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24. The Fowler Museum at UCLA will operate Thursdays through Sundays (11 a.m.–6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.