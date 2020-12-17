Campus operations will resume on Monday, Jan. 4, in accordance with public health orders

The UCLA Office of Media Relations and most other units across campus will close or operate with significantly reduced hours during the campus’s annual winter break, which will be from Saturday, Dec. 19, to Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Campus operations will resume on Monday, Jan. 4, in accordance with public health orders. The campus remains closed to the general public.

Members of the news media seeking assistance on urgent matters can reach an on-call media relations representative by calling 310-825-2585 or by emailing media@stratcomm.ucla.edu.

UCLA police and other incident responders will maintain emergency response capabilities. The UCLA Police Department will provide 24-hour patrol, take reports and maintain Emergency Medical Services ambulances. Safe-travel escorts will be available from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will remain open. The UCLA Health System and certain essential-service facilities will continue to remain open.

Deans, vice chancellors and organization heads will determine the level of operations for any facilities under their management during the closure.

All information and parking booths are currently closed. Customers who need to purchase parking can use the pay stations, ParkMobile or Bruin ePermit portal.

The annual winter holiday closure results in energy cost savings. It also reduces campus greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1 million pounds of CO2, which helps preserve natural resources and moves the university closer to its 2025 carbon neutrality goal.