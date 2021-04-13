In a message to the Bruin community, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block shared plans for celebrating the members of the class of 2021 this spring. Knowing that many graduating students and their families have questions about UCLA’s in-person recognitions, we’re sharing this FAQ. This page will be updated in the coming weeks as planning for the events is finalized.

What will commencement look like this year?

Since we will not be able to safely host large in-person events by the end of the academic year, the UCLA College, many of UCLA’s professional schools and our student group communities are planning to host virtual commencement ceremonies. In addition, UCLA is planning to offer graduating students the opportunity to be recognized in person as well. This spring, members of the class of 2021 will be able to sign up to participate in a special in-person procession and individual commemoration.

What will the in-person recognitions look like?

While specific details are still being finalized, the in-person recognition this spring will allow each graduate to have their names read aloud, proceed across a stage at one of our outdoor campus venues and have their photographs taken.

When will the in-person recognitions take place?

Recognitions will take place over the course of several days beginning the weekend of June 11. Additional dates may be added to accommodate more of our graduates.

Who from the class of 2021 will be able to participate?

All graduating undergraduate and graduate students from the class of 2021 will be able to participate, though students traveling from outside of California will need to self-quarantine per public health guidelines.

How do I sign up?

More information about how to sign up to participate will be shared in the weeks ahead.

How can my friends and family participate?

While we know friends and family members may wish to join the in-person experiences this spring, our ability to conduct these events safely means that they must be limited to graduating students only. The recognitions will be livestreamed so that others can join virtually. Family and friends will be able to join future formal in-person commencement ceremonies, which we will host as soon as it is safe to do so.

Can I participate if I’m part of the class of 2020?

Unfortunately we are only able to offer this experience to the class of 2021 at this time. UCLA remains committed to inviting those in the class of 2020 and their families and friends back for an in-person commencement ceremony when it is safe to do so.

Will participating in the events cost money?

Participation in UCLA’s virtual commencement events and the in-person commemoration is free.

How do I get my cap and gown?

The UCLA Store offers undergraduate and ancillary items for sale now. Master’s and doctoral item rentals will become available shortly. Students can have orders shipped or request in-store pickup, or purchase items at our Graduation Etc. store in Ackerman.

Will there still be an in-person commencement in the future?

Yes — in addition to this spring’s events, UCLA will host in-person commencement ceremonies for the entire class of 2021, the entire class of 2020, and their families and friends at a later date.

How were these decisions made?

These decisions were made with input from a survey of graduating seniors as well as a commencement working group consisting of representatives from the college, undergraduate student association council, graduate division, student affairs, alumni affairs, athletics and others.