Medical students at the David Geffen School of Medicine are shown how to give an ultrasound examination by Dr. Samuel Jackson, UCLA internist.

Innovation in medicine, social justice are the key drivers of the new academy

The David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the UCLA School of Education & Information Studies are joining to launch the Academy for Excellence in Medical Education — a multidisciplinary curriculum that promotes excellence through research, professional development, and school and community programs.

In view of the two schools’ shared values of social justice and service to community, this collaboration affords opportunities to further equity, inclusion and diversity in all areas of medical education.

Core faculty members for the academy include; Amy Waterman, professor-in-residence in the medical school; Dr. Gerardo Moreno, associate professor of family medicine and director of UCLA’s program in medical education; Anne Gilliland, associate dean and professor of information studies; Noreen Webb, professor and vice chair of education; and Michael Seltzer, professor of education.

The academy is a precursor to a future collaboration between the medical school and the school of education and information studies to create an institute of medical education slated to further enhance the goal of marrying expertise in medicine with renowned expertise in pedagogy and educational research.

