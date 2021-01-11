To continue doing its part to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, UCLA will offer remote-only instruction for the spring 2021 quarter, which concludes June 11, extending the same protocols already in place this academic year. There will be a limited number of in-person or hybrid instruction courses that are necessary to train students for essential workforce positions.

The decision was announced to the campus community today in a message from Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily A. Carter, who shared that UCLA’s plans have been informed by requirements from the L.A. County Department of Public Health (PDF) and recommendations from UCLA’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force.

On-campus student housing also will continue to operate at the same reduced levels, primarily serving those with no alternative housing options.

“We remain committed to ensuring that students can make progress toward their degrees and to providing resources and tools to those who are teaching and learning remotely,” Carter wrote. “We encourage any student who may be facing financial hardship to reach out to our Economic Crisis Response Team for assistance.”

Among the other points in Carter’s message:

International students will be able to enroll for spring quarter remote instruction.

UCLA has not yet determined whether summer sessions will take place remotely or in person.

Remote Work

Per recommendations from UCLA’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force, employees who are able to successfully work remotely will continue doing so through the end of the fiscal year, Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The extension of remote work also does not apply to UCLA Health, or staff at the medical and dental schools who are directly engaged in clinical care or training.

Protocols for those on campus

For students, staff, and faculty who will be on campus for spring quarter, infection control measures and protocols remain in place, including wearing face coverings and completing daily symptom monitoring surveys. Periodic COVID-19 testing will continue and has been modified to twice weekly until further notice.

Today’s announcement follows a message from University of California President Michael Drake who said that all UC campuses will aspire to offer an on-campus experience this fall.

“Like you, I am eager to return to the UCLA campus when health guidelines deem it feasible, and hope sincerely that we may all see one another in person soon,” Carter said. “Thank you, as always, for your resilience, adaptability, and Bruin spirit in these challenging times.”