To continue to limit the number of people on campus and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, faculty and staff at UCLA who have successfully been able to work remotely will continue doing so through March 19, which is the end of winter quarter, campus leaders announced today.

“I know you have made extraordinary efforts to continue serving UCLA’s mission of education, research and service during the upheaval of the past six months, and the entire campus leadership team thanks you for your perseverance and dedication,” Michael Beck, UCLA’s administrative vice chancellor, wrote in an email to faculty and staff.

This decision followed a recommendation from UCLA’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force. Discussions about the status of winter quarter instruction are underway and information will be shared as soon as it is available.

The extension of remote work does not apply to people who have been working on campus, to those associated with the ramp-up of UCLA research or to instructors and support staff who receive approval to conduct their winter courses with an on-campus component. Some staff at UCLA’s K-12 schools may be asked to return to work in person sooner than March and will receive advance notice if applicable. As needs change, certain other faculty and staff may be asked to return to campus sooner than March as well.

The extension also does not apply to UCLA Health, David Geffen School of Medicine and School of Dentistry staff who are directly engaged in clinical care or training. UCLA Health and medical school employees and clinical trainees who are currently working remotely will receive additional directions from their leadership by Dec. 1.

Those working remotely in the dental school will also receive additional guidance shortly.

Staff and faculty should confirm with their supervisors and department heads whether this extension of remote work applies to their positions.

Any employees coming to campus for non-health care work must adhere to UCLA’s requirements for COVID-19 symptom monitoring (PDF). Additional information is available at Bruins Safe Online.

“We will continue to work closely with public health officials to meet our goal of having everyone return to campus when it is appropriate to do so,” Beck said. “In the meantime, I hope that this announcement will be helpful as you plan for the months ahead.”