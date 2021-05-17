Since January, a trio of new UCLA Extension programs has provided bias awareness and cultural sensitivity training for nearly 2,000 peace officers.

The programs, offered through a collaboration with Get Safe, a California provider of safety and violence prevention training, focus on addressing cultural diversity, bias and de-escalation; classes are led by current and former law enforcement officers as well as members of the community. UCLA Extension plans to reach a total of 4,000 participants by the end of 2021.

The programs are funded by a $1 million grant from California’s Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training as part of an initiative to support distance learning in areas related to community policing, use of force and de-escalation, and cultural diversity.

“This program highlights how UCLA is affecting meaningful change in policing practices,” said Eric Bullard, UCLA dean of continuing education and UCLA Extension. “The goal of the program is to bridge the gap of understanding about power, inequality and injustice in our communities.”