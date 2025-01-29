Stephanie Landregan of UCLA Extension is lending her expertise to help preserve trees in the Altadena community following the devastating Eaton Fire.

Landregan, director of the landscape architecture and horticulture and gardening programs for UCLA Extension, is on a small team led by Altadena residents making a record of the trees that weren’t destroyed by the fire that ripped through the community early this month. The group, including two landscape designers, will advocate to officials to protect the trees instead of removing them.

“Our focus is to continue to work for nature-based solutions,” Landregan said.

Altadena is known for its trees, including on Christmas Tree Lane, also known as Santa Rosa Avenue, a nearly mile-long neighborhood strip that has been decorating cedar trees with lights since 1920.

Landregan is also part of recovery efforts led by the American Institute of Architects Pasadena and Foothill Chapter, which is focusing on Eaton Canyon. She was among 900 architects, engineers and landscape architects from all over Southern California who attended an AIA wildfire recovery Zoom meeting and volunteered for teams and committees that will assist with assessment, advocate for policy change and discuss lessons learned from the Eaton, Maui and Woolsey Fires.