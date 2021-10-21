Terri Hill, a donation coordinator for the UCLA Health Blood and Platelet Center, has just concluded performing in Giuseppe Verdi’s “Il Trovatore,” Los Angeles Opera’s first full opera since the pandemic closure. As a member of LA Opera’s chorus since 1993, Hill has performed some of the world’s most beautiful music, sharing the stage with operatic legends.

The soprano, who has been in her role at UCLA since 2017, says that although the roles are wildly different, she sees commonalities.

“The performer side of me is an asset as a blood recruiter. I do a lot of public speaking with different groups, sometimes talking with media, sometimes it’s with our own staff,” she said. “Having that ‘no fear,’ outgoing personality is definitely a benefit.”

Hill’s responsibilities with UCLA Health include setting up and organizing blood drives, speaking at recruitment meetings, promoting the donor program and recruiting donors.

Blood drives were halted when the pandemic hit, forcing Hill and her staff to reinvent ways to obtain donors. Given the stress of the past 18 months, Hill looks forward to having her art at night, she said. She resumes her role as chorus as the LA Opera transitions into its next show for the 2021-2022 season, Richard Wagner’s “Tannhauser.”

