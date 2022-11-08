In recognition of its role as a powerful economic engine for Bruins, partners, the region and beyond, UCLA has been named an Innovation & Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. The association recognizes schools that successfully support innovation, entrepreneurship and workforce and community development, among other factors.
“UCLA’s impact upon our region and in our communities is remarkable,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “We power Southern California’s knowledge and creative economy, develop new technologies and advance innovation across sectors, and support the health and vitality of one of the most dynamic and diverse cities in the world. We are deeply grateful to APLU for recognizing our university in this way.”
The school’s application for the designation highlighted a range of economic engagement programs with a focus on regional and community impact. Among them:
- The UCLA Technology Development Group, which secures patents and licenses for UCLA inventions. TDG has generated more than $460 million in licensing income and $240 million in industry-sponsored research awards for UCLA.
- Million Dollar Hoods, which maps the costs of mass incarceration on largely Black, Latino, Indigenous, and working-class communities and supports local advocates in securing investments in the communities most impacted by incarceration.
- The University of California’s Early Academic Outreach Program, which works with more than 19,000 middle school and high school students from underserved areas each year to provide comprehensive academic advising as students work to become eligible for college admission.
- The Community Engagement and Social Change minor, which encourages UCLA undergraduates to explore strategies for social change through sustained engagement in Los Angeles and other communities.
- The UCLA Anderson School of Management’s Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans, which offers military veterans training in the tools and skills of new venture creation.
- A leadership role in the Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute, a federally funded public-private partnership aimed at accelerating the development of advanced sensors, platforms and other technologies to improve U.S. manufacturing.
- The UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator and Startup UCLA, created to help start-up founders launch and scale their companies.
UCLA is one of more than 80 Innovation & Economic Prosperity Universities around the country.