In recognition of its role as a powerful economic engine for Bruins, partners, the region and beyond, UCLA has been named an Innovation & Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. The association recognizes schools that successfully support innovation, entrepreneurship and workforce and community development, among other factors.

“UCLA’s impact upon our region and in our communities is remarkable,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “We power Southern California’s knowledge and creative economy, develop new technologies and advance innovation across sectors, and support the health and vitality of one of the most dynamic and diverse cities in the world. We are deeply grateful to APLU for recognizing our university in this way.”

The school’s application for the designation highlighted a range of economic engagement programs with a focus on regional and community impact. Among them:

UCLA is one of more than 80 Innovation & Economic Prosperity Universities around the country.