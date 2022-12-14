UCLA has created an equity, diversity and inclusion education series for all employees, including those who work in the health system.

This two modules provide foundational education on discrimination prevention, best practices for advancing inclusion and other resources to help make sure the people who work for UCLA embody its values.

“We created this series to provide a shared educational experience for all employees,” said Anna Spain Bradley, UCLA’s vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion. “Learning together is powerful. Empowering the collective UCLA workforce to advance an inclusive environment and promote dignity is transformational.”

UCLA leadership recommends that all employees complete the series, which is currently optional, to foster an inclusive environment that allows all Bruins to thrive. UCLA intends to make the education series mandatory in the future, and those who take the series now will receive credit. Employees can access the series on the University of California Learning Center.

The UCLA EDI Education Series consists of two hour-long, self-guided modules:

“Understanding and Preventing Discrimination: Best Practices for Creating an Inclusive UCLA.” This module covers anti-discrimination laws and policies; how to recognize discriminatory and harassing behavior; employee rights and responsibilities; best practices and resources for addressing discrimination and harassment; and strategies for preventing discrimination. “Understanding Gender and Sexual Orientation: Best Practices for Fostering Inclusion and Preventing Discrimination.” This module covers the new UC Gender Recognition and Lived Name Policy and related laws and policies. It also provides employees with essential information and best practices related to creating an equitable and inclusive environment for all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations at UCLA.

The educational series responds to recommendations made by UCLA’s Moreno Committee and Moreno Report Implementation Committee, and it promotes compliance with legal requirements and the requirements of the UC Non-Discrimination Policy (PDF), UC Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Policy (PDF) and UC Gender Recognition and Lived Name Policy (PDF).

“These new educational resources will help us deepen our support for one another and strengthen our sense of community at UCLA,” wrote UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Darnell Hunt and Bradley in a recent email to all faculty and staff.

Developed by the UCLA Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, the series was created with input from students, staffs and faculty, and UCLA Campus Assault Resources & Education, campus counsel, UCLA Committee on LGBTQ Affairs, UCLA Extension, UCLA Gender Recognition Implementation Committee, UC Legal — Office of General Counsel, the LGBTQ Campus Resource Center and UCLA Strategic Communications.