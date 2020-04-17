Buildings across campus glowed as blue beacons of hope and to honor health care workers, first responders, and all the other essential workers keeping our communities fed, protected and functional during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royce Hall, Powell Library and Covel Commons on April 16 joined other buildings and landmarks across Los Angeles and the world as part of the #LightItBlue campaign, which takes place every Thursday.

“UC’s motto is Fiat Lux — ‘Let There Be Light’ — and beginning last night and continuing each Thursday, we are bathing our campus landmarks in Bruin blue, also using the power of that light to connect us all to each other and to our hopes for better tomorrows,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block wrote in a message to the campus community.