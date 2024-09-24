You belong here:
- UCLA guarantees housing to all first-year and transfer students — the first and only UC to do so.
- 33% of first-year-students and 34% of transfers are from underrepresented backgrounds.
- Nearly 30% of all undergrads and 41% of transfers will be the first in their families to graduate from a four-year university.
- Nearly half of UCLA students attend tuition free.
- Excellence exemplified by athletes and coaches who broke barriers on the field and in society — like John Wooden, Jackie Robinson, Arthur Ashe, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Woody Strode, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Jimmy LuValle and Kenny Washington.
Research with impact:
- UCLA scientists have developed treatments and technologies that have saved millions of lives, including the breast cancer drug Herceptin, PET/CT scanning and tissue-typing for organ transplants.
- The university holds more than 1,200 active U.S. patents and over 1,800 foreign patents in its portfolio based on discoveries by UCLA researchers.
- UCLA receives $1.7 billion annually in external research funding, including grants from federal agencies like the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and the Departments of Energy and Defense.
- 16 UCLA-affiliated faculty and alumni have been awarded the Nobel Prize, including seven in the past 15 years.
Expanding engagement:
The university recently acquired three additional locations in Southern California to augment its 419-acre main campus in Westwood.
- UCLA South Bay programs in sustainability, climate change and environmental justice will capitalize on the campus’s coastal setting near North America’s largest port.
- UCLA Downtown will expand the university’s partnerships with community organizations and create greater opportunities for the diverse population of our dynamic metropolis.
- The UCLA Research Park, two miles from campus, will be a hub for immunotherapy research and quantum computing, and a catalyst for innovation, discovery and economic growth in Southern California and beyond.
A public service mission:
- UCLA Health serves over 787,000 patients per year at its five hospitals. Its Homeless Healthcare Collaborative provides free mobile medical and behavioral care to unhoused people in Los Angeles.
- UCLA ranks among the top universities in the nation for veterans.
- Bruins devote thousands of hours to public service each year through more than 350 programs in the greater Los Angeles area and more than 1,250 collaborations with community partners.
- UCLA Volunteer Day is among the nation’s largest service projects for new university students, with volunteers at sites that reach every community in the city.
- UCLA is the fourth-largest employer in Los Angeles County and an economic engine for the entire state.
Count it:
- #1 for applications: 173,400 undergraduates applied in 2024.
- #1 for transfers: UCLA enrolled 3,700 last year, the most among top-ranked schools.
- #1 for artists: UCLA’s graduate fine arts program has been ranked the best in the nation.
- #1 for dining: UCLA Dining, with an emphasis on sustainability, has been recognized as having the best college food in the U.S. for six years in a row.
- #1 for patients: UCLA Health is top-ranked in Los Angeles and California.