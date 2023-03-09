Bruins who need to get around late at night while studying for their finals will be able to utilize UCLA SafeRide, which provides complimentary ADA-compliant transportation between campus buildings, on-campus housing and nearby residential areas. Students, staff and faculty are all welcome to use the service when needed.

During winter quarter finals week, on-demand rides can be requested Saturday, March 18, through Thursday, March 23, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Rides should be booked using the TripShot app, which is available for download from Google Play or the App Store.

Normal hours of operation will be in effect prior to finals week, including the BruinBus SafeRide Loop. On-demand rides can be requested Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. The SafeRide Loop provides service from Wilshire Center to the Hill approximately every 40 minutes Monday through Friday, from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.