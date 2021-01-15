With two COVID-19 vaccines — one from Pfizer–BioNTech and the other from Moderna — having been approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, vaccinations have begun across the United States, including at UCLA Health facilities, where the first doses were administered on Dec. 16, 2020. To date, more than 18,000 UCLA Health personnel have received the vaccine, and thousands are being vaccinated each week.

On Jan. 14, members of UCLA’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force held a virtual town hall to update faculty and staff on the progress of UCLA Health’s vaccination program and to take questions from employees on a variety topics related to effectiveness, safety and scheduling.

Task force speakers encouraged attendees and those who weren’t able to watch to visit UCLA Health’s vaccine information hub, which features a thorough FAQ and details on the vaccine distribution process. People can review the vaccine information (PDF) shared by William Dunne, administrative director for emergency preparedness, security and safety at UCLA Health.

There will be another virtual town hall for faculty and staff on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m., as well as upcoming town halls for students and parents at dates to be determined.