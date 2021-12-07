Spend any time with Joy Kruger and it immediately clicks why they’re Staff Assembly President. Kruger, who uses both “she” and “they” pronouns, is an encyclopedia of Staff Assembly programming — past, present and future — and is always seeking out opportunities for UCLA’s nearly 30,000 staff.

Kruger, who served as the vice president of programs for Staff Assembly during 2020-21, assumed the presidency this past July. Throw in a department and role change on campus this September, and Kruger has had a lot of changing responsibilities.

One of them has been ensuring that staff have what they need to learn and succeed, Kruger said. With that in mind, the fundraising professional has overseen a rich lineup of programming and opportunities for staff.

In coming weeks, Kruger’s team is gearing up for a virtual staff 5k and launching a SPARK campaign to support staff scholarships on UCLA’s crowdfunding platform. The popular learn-at-lunch, or “L@L,” events also continue for all UCLA employees, which highlight some of the opportunities and resources available to staff. These events often tap into the expertise and research of the UCLA community.

“I think these types of events show off the best of UCLA,” said Kruger, who used the example of a talk with an infectious diseases expert at a learn-at-lunch in the early days of the pandemic. “I think one of the great benefits that we have as staff is having access to these experts.”

2022 will be no exception in terms of programming, with a host of events welcoming staff back from the holidays. Kruger is excited for the Staff Assembly virtual breakfast with Chancellor Gene Block in January and the annual Small Business Resource Fair slated for Jan. 25. They also ask staff to stay tuned in the new year for the opportunity to apply for a $500 staff scholarship award for professional development.

Farther out, staff can look forward to opportunities featuring UCLA Athletics and the long-awaited return of the Mrs. Carol Block Spring Recital series, among many others.

As far as programming they’d like to see added, Kruger has a clear vision. On their wish list is the reintroduction of the UCLA tunnel tour. The behind-the-scenes-look at campus was planned for staff in 2020, but canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kruger also hopes to start a painting program in the UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Garden.

“How glorious would that be?” said Kruger, who is an artist and novice silversmith, thanks in part to the UCLA extension silversmithing course they took three years ago.

Kruger joined UCLA in 2018, serving as the associate director of development for the physical sciences and is now the senior associate director of development for the ophthalmology department at UCLA Stein Eye Institute. Kruger sits on an equity, diversity and inclusion committee made up of delegates throughout the University of California system. They’re also active with the council of UC Staff Assemblies where they recently advocated for more flexible working conditions for staff.

Kruger said they’re thrilled to have staff assembly as a means to advocate on behalf of all UCLA staff, and look forward to opportunities to collaborate and work to improve the UCLA community. They’re also thankful for their team and all the volunteers who have made 2021 a great year for staff.

“If anyone is interested in joining, there are always opportunities to get involved!” Kruger said.

Learn more about Staff Assembly.