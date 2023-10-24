UCLA can add another No. 1 to its accolades: The campus topped the list of most “Instragrammable” universities in the nation, according to a study from website VPNOverview.

The campus, which has no shortage of ideal spots for selfies — from the arches and portico of Royce Hall to the gothic-style architecture of Kerckhoff to the top of Janss Steps — was mentioned in more than 1.87 million public posts on Instagram with the #ucla hashtag.

That beat second place Harvard University, by a margin of more than 735,000 posts. UCLA and Harvard were the only two to top 1 million views.

Yale University placed third, while two other UC campuses —Davis and Berkeley — rounded out the top five.

The website analyzed how many times the 100 highest-rated U.S. universities — as determined by Forbes’ List of America’s Top Colleges — have been hashtagged since Oct. 16 on Instagram.