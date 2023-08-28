When it comes to campus vehicle services, turning green is golden. UCLA Transportation has received a 2023 Green Fleet Award for excellence in environmental responsibility in vehicle operations from the National Association of Fleet Administrators.

The awards recognize fleets across North America that have enhanced their practices to lessen environmental impacts. Now in its 16th year, the annual award program evaluates government and commercial fleets on criteria such as alternative fuel and hybrid vehicle usage, gasoline consumption and emissions, environmental impact, policies and procedures, long-range planning, procurement, technology and facility improvements.

UCLA came in at No. 6 overall; it also ranked No. 1 among university fleet operations for its commitment to reduce mobile source greenhouse gas emissions while meeting the campus’s transportation needs. In addition to the Green Fleet Award, UCLA Transportation also made the association’s 100 Best Fleets list for 2023.

Nearly 300 clean and zero-emission vehicles have been added to the fleet in the last few years including battery electric vehicles, which produce no tailpipe pollution. UCLA Transportation is working to achieve goals outlined in the campuswide sustainability plan, meet the University of California’s climate action mandate and accelerate toward full decarbonization of the fleet.