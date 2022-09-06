Registration is open for UCLA’s 14th annual Volunteer Day, this year known as Serve LA 2022 as UCLA teams up with its crosstown rival, USC, to put aside their fiery competition and do community service together.

Volunteers can sign up to participate in one of the more than 50 volunteer projects taking place on Saturday, Sept. 24. Between the UCLA and USC volunteer centers, service opportunities will take place across Los Angeles County, and through alumni networks from the Conejo Valley to Vietnam. Students, staff, faculty, alumni, parents and neighbors are invited to sign up for any project that appeals to them.

Whether helping with beautification projects in university neighborhoods or giving blood, serving food at shelters or packing materials for science lessons at low-income schools, there are dozens of ways to serve. At the largest site, with room for hundreds of participants, volunteers will honor veterans by helping clean headstones at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. Volunteers can sign up for projects to help with food insecurity, the unhoused, the environment, animals and more.

Together, the UCLA and USC volunteer centers have contributed more than 644,000 service hours to the community with help from more than 120,000 student volunteers and over 850 community partners.

Serve LA 2022, presented by the Wescom Foundation, has its roots in the UCLA Volunteer Center’s first Volunteer Day in 2009. The university’s largest single community service event became a cornerstone of the UCLA experience, taking place at the beginning of the school year to welcome new Bruins. Service is a core UCLA value, and through the Volunteer Center, Bruins can contribute to the community year-round.