The UCLA Office of Media Relations and most other units across campus will be closed or will operate with significantly reduced hours during the campus’s annual winter break, which runs from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Normal campus operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

To reduce operating costs and allow most employees to take a break, all administrative, business and finance operations and support services in the administrative vice chancellor and vice chancellor/chief financial officer organizations will be closed during this time, with some exceptions.

Members of the news media seeking assistance on urgent matters during this period can reach an on-call media relations representative by calling 310-825-2585 or by emailing media@stratcomm.ucla.edu.

This season we all are experiencing three public health challenges: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). These viruses are of great concern to our communities and amplify the need for continued vigilance when it comes to avoiding illness. Please refer to UCLA’s updated COVID-19 safety reminders for winter break.

Below are several reminders as we prepare for UCLA’s winter closure:

Police and emergency response: UCLA police and other incident responders will maintain emergency response capabilities during the closure. The UC Police Department will provide 24-hour patrols, take police reports and provide EMS responses. Safe-travel escorts will be available from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. nightly.

Fire and emergency medical services: The campus fire department will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 21–23 and Dec. 27–30. Normal operations will resume Jan. 3. At other times, any accidents, spills, fires or other emergencies should be reported immediately to 911. Serious injuries to employees — as well as COVID-19–related hospitalizations — should be reported to the UCLA Office of Environment, Health and Safety hotline at 310-825-9797. Researchers on campus are cautioned not to work alone on projects involving hazardous materials.

UCLA Health System: Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will remain open, and other health system facilities will continue to operate during the break.

Buildings and facilities: Most campus buildings will be closed. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning will be turned off in unoccupied buildings and reduced in those that are primarily unoccupied but will remain on in facilities housing research and other projects that require them. UCLA Facilities Management will provide services for buildings remaining open and will be available continuously through their trouble call center, reachable at 310-825-9236, or through their service request portal.

Parking: Campus parking pay stations will be operating normally throughout the break, and the Bruin ePermit System will remain operational. Parking at UCLA Medical Plaza and the UCLA Stein Eye Institute will operate normally. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will have limited valet service on the Westwood portico from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and its parking cashiering lobby will be open from 6 a.m.–10 p.m. daily. After 5 p.m. and all-day Saturday and Sunday, the Westwood portico will transition to self-parking. Emergency Department valet services will be open daily from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. All other lots and structures will be open to permit holders, with the exception of the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center lot, which will only serve permit holders for that specific area.

COVID-19 testing: While COVID-19 test vending machines and some distribution sites may be operating during holidays, some dates will not have test kit collection or lab processing. For a list of dates and times, refer to the UCLA Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center’s holiday break page.

Central Ticket Office: Phone lines will be staffed from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Dec. 28, but service windows will be closed beginning Dec. 19. On event days, venue box office windows will be staffed one hour prior to event time.

UCLA Store: The store in Ackerman Union will be closed Dec. 22 through Jan. 2.

Museums: The Hammer Museum at UCLA will be open Tuesdays through Sundays (11 a.m.–6 p.m.) with the exception of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The museum will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. The Fowler Museum at UCLA will operate Thursdays through Sundays (12 p.m.–5 p.m.) and will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.