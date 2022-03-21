Gathered around a computer, quiet and tense. Whether surrounded by family and friends or solo (perhaps too nervous to have anyone else around), it’s an eerily similar scene for thousands of students. They’re about to open an email that will change their lives.

Did they get admitted to UCLA?

This year freshman applications totaled approximately 149,700, about 10,000 more than last year, making UCLA once again the most applied-to four-year university in the nation.

As you can see from the posts below, a few keystrokes ignite a torrential mix of yells, hugs, tears, relief and elation.