It’s a moment that repeats itself year after year but never gets old: The instant scores of high school seniors open an email to find out they’ve been admitted to UCLA.

With nearly 146,000 students seeking freshman admission for fall 2023, UCLA was again the most applied-to four-year university in the country this year.

Beginning late Friday, March 17, many newly admitted Bruins shared their special moment with us, either directly or through social media. A few of our favorites are below.

Watch as these students go from breathless, edge-of-their-seat anticipation to unbridled elation — screaming, dancing, hugging and celebrating with friends and family, with more than a few tears of joy.

Welcome to the Bruin family!