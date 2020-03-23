Every year one of the most joyous times on the UCLA calendar is when the university sends emails telling high school students that they’ve been accepted for admission. During these unprecendented times of physical distancing and staying “safer at home,” the UCLA community rallied together to still find a way to celebrate these amazing milestones for students and their families.

Incoming Bruins took to social media on March 20 as they learned their years of hard work paid off by getting into UCLA, posting videos of hugs, shrieks, shock, family photos and the best kind of tears.

I am the proudest mom in the world! My son telling me he got accepted to @UCLA they have no idea what a hard working resilient kid they are taking a chance on! I thank God for helping him push through the pain of the loss of his dad and opening this door for him! #UCLAbound pic.twitter.com/J8FzAJRR4L — Veronica (@veronica49ers) March 21, 2020

“AHHHH GOT INTO MY DREAM SCHOOL”

AHHHHHHH I GOT INTO MY DREAM SCHOOL IM SO HAPPY🥺🥺🥺🥺 #uclabound @UCLA pic.twitter.com/p5KGluipet — Ivan Yau (@ivanyauuu) March 21, 2020

“I HOPE YOU STILL SEE THIS!”

IK im late to the thread but @UCLA I HOPE YOU STILL SEE THIS 🥺! Still can’t believe that I’ve been admitted to my dream school I still feel like I’m on Cloud 9! I’ve been wanting to go to UCLA since 4th grade & now I can’t believe it is becoming a reality. #UCLAbound #UCLA pic.twitter.com/uSB9Ikkr9b — jadee 🦇 (@_Taekuukie_) March 21, 2020

“Continuing the legacy” Photo

“UCLAbound I’m so excited”

“This is my reaction.”

This is my reaction, I AM BEYOND THANKFUL and as speechless #UCLAbound pic.twitter.com/OBMENNXGCt — glen 🪐 (@ok_glen_ig) March 21, 2020

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bellacchavez/video/6806765633938738438

https://www.tiktok.com/@lulu._.daly/video/6806476720691006726

https://www.tiktok.com/@vero.estela/video/6807134892367858950

https://www.tiktok.com/@mabelsong/video/6807154518724267270

https://www.tiktok.com/@jonny_lifts/video/6806738277517872390