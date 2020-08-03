Following close consultation with public health authorities, UCLA has revised its plans for classes, student housing and other campus operations for the fall 2020 quarter.

“With Los Angeles County experiencing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, we have found it necessary to adjust our plans to reduce the health risks to our campus community,” said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter in an email sent to the campus community today.

The changes were recommended by the UCLA COVID-19 Future Planning Task Force and are updates to previously announced plans. Below are highlights:

Fall courses

UCLA plans to offer about 8% of fall term courses in person or using a hybrid model, with the remaining vast majority delivered remotely.

After Thanksgiving all classes will shift to remote delivery — with limited exceptions to be approved by her office — to minimize public health risks associated with travel and a potential virus resurgence.

The few courses that will still be conducted on campus include certain lab, studio and clinical courses, as well as other hands-on classes that would be effectively impossible to offer remotely. In the case of these in-person courses, we are working to offer remote alternatives wherever possible for students who are unable to come to campus.

For students who have limited access to the necessary technologies for remote learning, UCLA has several programs that can help with purchasing or borrowing laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots and other devices.

Carter said that over the coming weeks, faculty members will be working to augment and further refine their technological and pedagogical approaches to remote teaching and course development.

Housing and dining

Residence hall occupancy is limited to one student per bedroom, which means UCLA plans to accommodate about 5,000 students on campus.

Undergraduate apartments are limited to two students per bedroom, meaning UCLA can house 1,500 students in university-owned and operated undergraduate apartments.

Priority will be given to those with the greatest need.

Certain buildings will be set aside for isolation of students who test positive for COVID-19 or who were in close contact with someone who tested positive and are required to quarantine.

Housing offers continue to be made weekly as space becomes available. Students can cancel their housing contracts before Sept. 16 without penalty.

Dining facilities will be open for carry-out meals with limited seating and other safety precautions in place.

Please visit UCLA Housing’s COVID-19 information page for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.

Health and safety

Infection control measures will include physical distancing, de-densifying classrooms and other campus spaces, and frequent cleaning of residence halls and other facilities.

Cloth face coverings are required indoors and outdoors for anyone on campus, per guidelines from local and state health authorities.

Daily symptom checks are required for anyone coming to campus or living in on-campus housing. More information on the campus’s symptom monitoring protocol is available online for staff and faculty performing non-healthcare work on campus (PDF) and for students (PDF).

Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing will be required for all students living in university housing or participating in on-site or hybrid classes, as well as for faculty, staff or teaching assistants involved in teaching on site. Tests will be provided at no cost, and contact tracing protocols will be in place when anyone tests positive.

International Students

The UCLA Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars is working with campus partners to review recent directives from the federal government and assess their impact, and will provide additional information to our international students this week. New and continuing international students should visit the Dashew Center’s COVID-19 updates page for the latest information and answers to frequently asked questions.

“I recognize how challenging the past few months have been for so many in our community and am immensely grateful for the flexibility and resilience that you have shown throughout this time,” Carter said. “These are qualities that I hope we Bruins can continue to draw on as we enter a truly unique academic year.”