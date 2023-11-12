As the nation’s largest Veterans Day parade kicked off in New York City on Saturday morning, Nov. 11, among the 20,000 participants was a contigent of about a hundred people representing Operation Mend, the partnership between UCLA Health and the U.S. military dedicated to healing physical and psychological wounds of war.

Carol Lemus/UCLA Health Chancellor Block and other members of the Operation Mend contingent in New York City.

Among the marchers making their way up Fifth Avenue, cheered on by an estimated crowd estimated of 400,000, were UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, leaders from UCLA Health and Operation Mend health care professionals, patients and their families, and suppporters.

The innovative program, launched in 2007, brought together Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other stakeholders to provide medical, surgical and psychological treatment at no cost to post-9/11 veterans and service members injured in the line of duty.

Anna Watts/UCLA Operation Mend Celebrating with Operation Mend in New York City.

To date, Operation Mend has been funded by more than 5,000 donors who have contributed approximately $75 million.

Earlier in the week, on Thursday, Nov. 9, red roses, white hypericum and blue hydrangeas covered the tables at the James West Alumni Center as the campus honored those who’ve served with a celebratory luncheon.

David Esquivel/UCLA Thursday’s luncheon at the UCLA’s James West Alumni Center.

UCLA’s Veteran Resource Center hosted the event for military students and veterans, staff and alumni.

Veterans of the conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam came from as far away as Michigan, joining Chancellor Block and Tony De Francesco, executive director of veterans affairs relations and programs for UCLA.

David Esquivel/UCLA A UCLA alumna and her veteran father, who came from Michigan for the luncheon celebration.

And on Nov. 11, at the Rose Bowl, where the Bruins took on Arizona State University, the Veterans Resource Center hosted a tailgate event for 360 student veterans, alumni and friends. About 40 veterans were honored in an on-field tribute during the first half of the game.