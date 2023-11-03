David Geffen School of Medicine staff and guests get a close look at the computerized patient simulator in the form of a lifelike manikin.

UCLA’s new Rosenfeld Hall, which opened this week, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of medical professionals and improving care for patients. At the facility, medical students — and even experienced physicians — have the opportunity to train on some of the most innovative new technologies in health care.

Among the highlights: A computerized manikin patient than can breathe, sweat, cry, blink and dilate its pupils; a robotic surgery simulator; and virtual reality 3D devices that allow trainees to run medical scenario simulations.

