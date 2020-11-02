UCLA’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion compiled a robust list of resources spanning everything from where to vote to mental health and legal services available to students, faculty and staff to information about freedom of speech and how to teach during difficult circumstances.

Voting information

For more details on voting, ballot drop box locations, safety options and other questions or concerns surrounding the voting process in UCLA and Los Angeles County, check out the following links:

Wellness and services

To help connect community members with UCLA wellness resources for students, staff and faculty — some specific to the election — take look at the following options:

Faculty and teaching resources

For faculty looking for guidance on inclusive teaching and increased Zoom security, the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion offers the following resources:

Social justice and anti-racism resources

To learn more about UCLA’s commitment to anti-racism, to consult resources for dealing with racial trauma, or to further educate yourself on any of these concepts, please review the following:

Freedom of speech resources

These resources provide guidance on campus issues related to free speech, academic freedom and how to handle hateful expression and classroom disruptions:

Incident reporting

UCLA is committed to maintaining an equal learning and working environment for all. If you have experienced or witnessed acts of discrimination, the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion has put together a guide to help you find the appropriate office and contact information. Please visit the following page: