UCLA’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion compiled a robust list of resources spanning everything from where to vote to mental health and legal services available to students, faculty and staff to information about freedom of speech and how to teach during difficult circumstances.
Voting information
For more details on voting, ballot drop box locations, safety options and other questions or concerns surrounding the voting process in UCLA and Los Angeles County, check out the following links:
- Message from Chancellor Block: Important information about the upcoming election
- BruinsVote
- Los Angeles County Vote Centers
- Los Angeles County official drop box locations
- Ballot tracking
Wellness and services
To help connect community members with UCLA wellness resources for students, staff and faculty — some specific to the election — take look at the following options:
- UCLA RISE Center: Resilience during election season
- Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)
- Counselors available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: 310-825-0768
- Staff and Faculty Counseling Center
- American Psychological Association psychologist locator
- UCLA Student Legal Services
Faculty and teaching resources
For faculty looking for guidance on inclusive teaching and increased Zoom security, the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion offers the following resources:
- Equity, Diversity and inclusion syllabus for faculty
- Guide to supporting teaching through the election and in difficult circumstances (PDF)
- Guide for inclusive (virtual) teaching
- Recommendations for Zoom security
- Frequently Asked Questions by faculty
Social justice and anti-racism resources
To learn more about UCLA’s commitment to anti-racism, to consult resources for dealing with racial trauma, or to further educate yourself on any of these concepts, please review the following:
- Rising to the challenge
- EDI resources for racial trauma
- Self-Study: Online Resources about Anti-Racism and Bias
Freedom of speech resources
These resources provide guidance on campus issues related to free speech, academic freedom and how to handle hateful expression and classroom disruptions:
- Free speech primer: The basics, the myths, and the challenges for freedom of speech on campus
- Campus free speech guide for faculty
- Academic freedom
- Understanding and handling hateful expression
- Managing trespassers or disruptions in a classroom or event (PDF)
- Policies and practices for events that can spark protests (PDF)
Incident reporting
UCLA is committed to maintaining an equal learning and working environment for all. If you have experienced or witnessed acts of discrimination, the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion has put together a guide to help you find the appropriate office and contact information. Please visit the following page: