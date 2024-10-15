Jasmine Aner shares the scenario that was a constant during her childhood and teen years: the need to define herself to others while still discovering her own identity.

“I would just say, ‘Oh yeah, I'm just mixed, Black and Mexican,’” says Aner, a third-year political science major at UCLA. “But now, I’ve really started to use the term Afro-Latina.’”

Aner’s story echoes that of fellow members of the Afro-Latinx Connection de UCLA, a student-run organization founded in 2018 that bridges the gap between the African diaspora and Latino communities on campus and beyond.

Hear from Aner and other Afro-Latino Bruins as they share their stories of discovering themselves and their histories, and of finding community at UCLA.