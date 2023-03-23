From writing to speaking to filmmaking, women have long found various ways to tell stories that educate, entertain or help people connect with each other.

To inspire and illuminate the Bruin community during Women’s History Month, we asked librarians from UCLA’s ethnic studies centers for their top picks to read, watch or listen that puts women’s stories from diverse communities into the spotlight.

Here are the recommendations, which range from graphic novels and podcasts to narrative films and documentaries — from the librarians at the American Indian Studies Center, Asian American Studies Center, Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies, and Chicano Studies Research Center, as well as the director of the UCLA Film & Television Archive.

Check out the libraries and the Archive for curated collections and programming. The Archive also hosts many film screenings throughout the year.

Joy Holland, American Indian Studies Center Library

Listen: Imagine sipping coffee at a cozy kitchen table with a group of cool women, artists and writers dishing in self-affirming and candid ways about topics affecting Native and Indigenous women and communities. “All My Relations” is a podcast co-hosted by Matika Wilbur, a visual storyteller from the Swinomish and Tulalip peoples of coastal Washington; Adrienne Keene, citizen of the Cherokee Nation, writer, and professor; and Desi Small-Rodriguez, a bicultural citizen of the Northern Cheyenne Nation and Chicana and a sociology professor at UCLA.

Marjorie Lee, Asian American Studies Center Library/Reading Room

Read: Judy Yung was a remarkable American history scholar and professor who uncovered and sounded the bold voices of our silent and silenced mothers and grandmothers. Her work restored their dignity and self-respect as heroines of immigrant survival and resilience. She shared her knowledge about Chinese American history and communities, pioneering the development of Asian language materials and Asian American collections in public libraries and establishing the Chinese Women of America Research Project, which resulted in the first traveling exhibit on the topic and the book “Chinese Women of America: A Pictorial History.” Another one of my favorite books of hers is “Angel Island: Immigrant Gateway to America.”

I knew Judy for nearly four decades and spoke with her only a month prior to her sudden passing in December 2020. I asked her if she would consider being one of our center’s distinguished lecturers for 2021. She humbly said she would be honored if offered. I was both crushed by and grateful for our last chat.

Stacy Wiliams, Ralph J. Bunche Library and Media Center

Watch: Directed by Tracy Heather Strain, “Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space” is a new documentary about the writer, folklorist and anthropologist. It focuses on Hurston’s research on Black communities in the South and the Caribbean, and how she attempted to navigate the people and academic systems who tried to thwart her work. The documentary includes footage that Hurston took herself, which captured Black life, beauty and joy.

Xaviera Flores, Chicano Studies Research Center Library

Listen: “Central American Voices” is a bilingual podcast hosted by Alejandra Quiroz, a Honduran documentarian and photographer based in Los Angeles. I really care about my students and community and want everyone to feel seen and heard, so I’m learning more about my Central American sisters and how I can create space for them personally and professionally.

May Hong HaDuong, director of the UCLA Film & Television Archive