Anna Spain Bradley, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, shared the follwing message on Oct. 4:

UCLA is home to students, scholars, staff and faculty from throughout the country and around the world. Recent events taking place in Iran following the tragic death of Mahsa Amini have deeply saddened and affected many Bruins. I share your sadness and remain alarmed at the affront to women’s rights and human rights taking place at this time. Most important, I want to send a message of support and care to all in our Bruin community who are affected by these events and to family and friends in the region affected as well. Upholding our value of inclusion means that we support one another and express our care when members of our community need us.

For Bruins seeking support, counseling services are available for students through UCLA Counseling and Psychological Services and for employees through UCLA’s Staff and Faculty Counseling Center. For international student and scholar support, contact UCLA’s Dashew Center.

Human rights are inherent rights and dignity is deserved by all.