Both the UCLA Graduate Student Association and the UCLA Undergraduate Students Association Council have passed resolutions calling for divestment from Israel.

These resolutions run counter to the position of the University of California and UCLA, which, like all nine other UC campuses, has consistently opposed calls for a boycott against and divestment from Israel. This has been the longstanding position of all 10 UC campus chancellors and the UC Office of the President.

We stand firm in our conviction that a boycott of this sort poses a direct and serious threat to the academic freedom of our students and faculty and to the unfettered exchange of ideas and perspectives on our campuses.