Chancellor Gene Block issued a message regarding recent violent attacks abroad and shared a statement from UC President Michael Drake and UC Board of Regents Chair Richard Leib.

Dear Bruin Community:

I write to share the below message from University of California President Michael V. Drake and UC Board of Regents Chair Richard Leib about the horrific and heart-wrenching terrorist attacks on Israeli citizens that took place over the weekend. These attacks led to an escalation of violence in the region that has since claimed many additional Israeli and Palestinian lives.

I also wish to recognize that this latest news adds to other deeply concerning recent international events, including violence taking place against civilians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Attacks against innocent people anywhere are an injustice.

Many Bruins possess deep ties to the communities and nations affected by these conflicts and are strongly impacted by what is happening abroad. I urge those who need help processing these events to make use of our support services: Counseling is available for students through UCLA Counseling and Psychological Services and for employees through UCLA’s Staff and Faculty Counseling Center.

Because the foundation of UCLA is built on mutual respect, we must be vigilant that we do not allow anguish over what is occurring internationally to turn into resentment or mistreatment of our fellow Bruins at home. Anyone who experiences discrimination or harassment in our community should report it to our Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

This is a time of great stress and anxiety for many in our community. In moments like this it is even more important that we treat one another with compassion and kindness.

Sincerely,

Gene D. Block

Chancellor

University of California Board of Regents Chair Richard Leib and UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D., shared the following statement today, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in the wake of a violent weekend in the Middle East:

Our hearts are heavy in the face of the horrific attack on Israel over the weekend, which involved the loss of many innocent lives and the abduction of innocent hostages, including children and the elderly. This was an act of terrorism, launched on a major Jewish holiday. What should have been a quiet weekend of rest turned into days of unspeakable terror and shock. The violence is sickening and incomprehensible, and as of this moment we still do not know the fate of the hostages. This act deserves and requires our collective condemnation.

With missiles continuing to rain down on Israeli cities and warfare now under way in Gaza, the number of innocents affected are multiplying by the hour. As a University community, which includes people from all different nationalities, faiths and political beliefs, our expressions of grief extend to all innocent people affected by this ongoing conflict. We know many members of the University of California community are deeply and directly affected by these events. Our thoughts are with you. We encourage you to seek out support services on your campus if you are struggling.

We continue to hope for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict that has left so many people grieving, suffering, wounded, or killed.

We are grateful that all known UC students, faculty, and staff currently in the region are accounted for and safe. UC officials are in contact with them, and they are receiving guidance and following local security recommendations. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take action as appropriate.

Additional resources and information for the University of California community can be found at the following links:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem: Security Alerts

UC Education Abroad Program: Emergency Information

University of California: Campus Counseling Centers