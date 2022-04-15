Multimedia artist and School of the Arts and Architecture alumnus Refik Anadol will unveil an art installation called “Moment of Reflection” in UCLA’s Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden.

Anadol and the team of artists, architects, data scientists and researchers at Refik Anadol Studio created a data sculpture for the UCLA campus by feeding machine-learning algorithms a dataset of more than 300 million nature photographs. These “memories of humanity” allow the artificial intelligence to dream of nature from an alternative perspective — or what the artist calls “the mind of a machine.” (Read more about the sculpture.)

A director and pioneer in the aesthetics of machine intelligence, Anadol earned a master of fine arts from the UCLA Department of Design Media Arts, where he currently serves as a lecturer. In his art, Anadol explores what it means to be a human in the AI age.

The opening-night event and subsequent five days of viewings are free and open to the public.

WHO

Refik Anadol will unveil the never-before-seen data sculpture and talk about the work.

Chancellor Gene Block will share remarks on behalf of the campus community.

WHEN

Opening night unveiling: Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE

Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden

245 Charles E. Young Drive East

COVID-19 ADVISORY

Members of the media covering events on campus are required to follow campus COVID-19 protocols and complete a symptom monitoring survey to receive a clearance certificate. Event organizers may request that visitors present the clearance certificate upon arrival.

REGISTRATION

Journalists interested in covering the event are asked to RSVP as guests. Connect with the UCLA media office to secure on-site interviews and car parking.

MEDIA PARKING

Where to park news vans.