An original mural by renowned artist Judith Baca will be presented to the public by Associated Students UCLA as a permanent piece of the UCLA campus.

The mural, “La Memoria de la Tierra: UCLA,” spans three 26-foot-long panels on the Wescom Student Terrace on Level 1 of UCLA’s Ackerman Union. The work depicts the history and memory of the land now occupied by UCLA’s campus, dating back to its origins as a home of Native peoples including the Gabrielino/Tongva tribes. It pays tribute to those who have shaped the UCLA community and imagines the future of the university as one in harmony with the original land. (Read more about the mural.)

The event is free and open to the public. Associated Students UCLA, or ASUCLA, is a nonprofit association that manages student services and activities across the UCLA campus.

WHO

Baca, a UCLA professor emerita, will share insights on the creative process behind the mural.

Baca’s creative team and ASUCLA representatives will also speak.

WHEN

Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m.

WHERE

Wescom Student Terrace at Ackerman Union

308 Westwood Plaza

Los Angeles

COVID-19 ADVISORY

Members of the media covering events on campus are required to follow campus COVID-19 protocols and must complete a brief COVID-19 symptom monitoring and vaccination verification survey prior the event.

REGISTRATION

Journalists covering the event are asked to register as guests on the event website.

MEDIA PARKING

For information on where to park news vans, visit this page.

Journalists seeking accommodations to park cars may contact Christina Manuel, ASUCLA communications specialist, at cmanuel@asucla.ucla.edu or 310-794-8828.