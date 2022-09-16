In a short span of time, nearly 6,500 freshman and 3,700 transfer students will move into campus housing, celebrate on the streets of Westwood, explore community-building activities and participate in a massive volunteer effort, all as part of the beginning of the new school year.

Media are welcomed to campus as UCLA kicks off its first quarter of full in-person instruction since March 2020.

Move-in days on “the Hill”

WHEN: Today through Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: De Neve Plaza, 351 Charles E. Young Drive West, Los Angeles, CA 90024

With more than 18,000 beds on or steps away from campus, UCLA is the first UC to offer guaranteed housing to every undergraduate who requests it. Residence halls are also home to more than a dozen Living Learning communities that bring students together under such commonalities as sustainability, Chicanx/Latinx, interfaith, global health and many more.

Westwood Block Party

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Westwood Village/Broxton Avenue

Nearly 15,000 students, neighbors and families converge as one community to enjoy games, activities and food from local vendors while UCLA musical acts and DJs perform around a Ferris wheel.

Enormous Activities Fair

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Royce Quad, 10745 Dickson Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Student organizations, campus groups and departments roll out the welcome mat for new Bruins to explore 1,000 clubs, programs, recreational sports and other ways to get involved, meet new people and find new interests to enrich their campus experience.

Serve LA Day

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24

WHERE: Los Angeles National Cemetery 50 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Students from UCLA and USC will come together at 62 different sites, including the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where they will clean the headstones of veterans and their family members. Volunteers will also help tackle food insecurity, assist the unhoused, protect the environment, care for animals and more. Together, the UCLA and USC volunteer centers have contributed more than 644,000 service hours to the community with help from more than 120,000 student volunteers and over 850 community partners. UCLA’s first Volunteer Day was held in 2009. It has become the university’s largest single community service event and a cornerstone of the UCLA experience.

Fast facts

84% of freshmen from California are in the top 9% of their class.

More than one in four domestic freshmen are from low-income backgrounds or will be the first in their family to earn a four-year degree.

93% of transfers come from California community colleges.

Roughly one in three new domestic transfer students comes from a low-income background and more than 40% will be the first in their family to earn a four-year degree.

UCLA is one of the top-ranked schools for social mobility, based in part on the school’s 88% graduation rate for Pell Grant recipients.

UCLA Dining has won accolades for providing the best college food in America.

UCLA is ranked No. 1 for veterans.

UCLA was named the nation’s top public university for the sixth year in a row.

PARKING

General media van parking information. For specific placement, please contact a media relations representative.