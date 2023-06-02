With the Supreme Court expected to rule on affirmative action in the coming days, the role of race in college education and admissions is once again front and center. UCLA experts can provide context and discuss the possible implications of the court’s pending decisions in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard University.

What ending affirmative action could mean for college diversity

Chang’s research focuses on colleges’ diversity-related initiatives and how to apply best practices to advance students’ learning. His work was cited in the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Grutter v. Bollinger, one of two cases involving the use of race-sensitive admissions practices at the University of Michigan, and he submitted expert testimony in the pending case involving the University of North Carolina. Chang is a professor of education and of Asian American studies and is UCLA’s associate vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion.

Email: mjchang@seis.ucla.edu

Inclusion is not discrimination

Crenshaw is a distinguished professor of law and The Promise Institute Professor of Human Rights at UCLA. A founder and leader of the intellectual movement known as critical race theory, she is an expert on race and the law, structural racism and discrimination based on race, gender and class. She is executive director of the African American Policy Forum, whose #TruthBeTold campaign works to stop the bans on racial and gender justice education. Crenshaw holds a joint appointment at Columbia Law School.

Advancing opportunities for all students

Howard’s research addresses issues tied to race, culture, access and educational opportunity. He is the current president of the American Education Research Association, and the director of the UCLA Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children and Families, as well as the founder of UCLA Black Male Institute and faculty co-director of the Center for the Transformation of Schools.

Email: thoward@seis.ucla.edu

“Representation matters,” Howard said in a UCLA Newsroom interview about teaching Black history. “It’s important for Black students to learn and understand about their contributions to this country. But it’s important for all students — regardless of their ethnic or racial backgrounds — to see themselves reflected in the larger narrative of the story of the United States, to feel seen and heard and valued as full citizens.”

The case for race-conscious education policy

Orfield is an expert on education policy, segregation and civil rights, with a focus on how policies affect equal opportunity for success in American education. He is the co-director of the Civil Rights Project/Proyecto Derechos Civiles at UCLA, and the author of “The Walls Around Opportunity: The Failure of Colorblind Policy for Higher Education” (2022).

Email: orfield@gmail.com

“We have to think about race in general and design policies that deal with the reality of race, not the pretense that everybody has equality and opportunity in our society, and hold people accountable for it. When we did that, we made big changes. When we stopped doing it, we allowed a steady drift into deep inequality.”

Effects of campus racial climate on academic progress and student retention

Hurtado’s research focuses on diversity and equity in higher education, campus climate, and student transition and adjustment to college. She is the special advisor to UCLA Chancellor Gene Block on Latina/o/x Issues and led the Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA for over a decade. A past president of the Association for the Study of Higher Education, she serves on an expert advisory group for the Campaign for College Opportunity that will provide direction to campuses after the Supreme Court decision.

Email: shurtado@seis.ucla.edu

“I was involved in the research for the University of Michigan cases, which clearly identified academic and democratic outcomes associated with racially diverse learning environments. Now, with several years of continued research, there are indisputable benefits for racially diverse groups. States with changing demographics must recognize it is important to advance talent and serve every community for reasons that affect democratic engagement and economic stability.”

Origins of affirmative action in higher education

Cole is an expert and historian of higher education, examining its connections with society and the state of diversity and equity, including the origins of affirmative action. His work also looks at race, inequality, and social movements, and he is the author of “The Campus Color Line: College Presidents and the Struggle for Black Freedom.”

Email: ercole@ucla.edu

How race-based policies and decisions affect Asian American students

Teranishi’s research focuses on race, ethnicity, minority-serving institutions and the stratification of college opportunity. His work has been influential in federal, state and institutional policies related to college access and affordability, and his research has been referenced in U.S. Supreme Court cases on school desegregation and affirmative action in college admissions. Teranishi is UCLA’s Morgan and Helen Chu Professor of Asian American Studies and co-director of UCLA’s Institute for Immigration, Globalization and Education.

Email: robert.teranishi@ucla.edu

Combating racial discrimination

Kang, an expert on implicit bias, is a UCLA distinguished professor of law and Asian American studies. He was UCLA’s founding vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion from 2015 to 2020.

Email: kang@law.ucla.edu