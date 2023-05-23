Led by Chancellor Gene Block, the UCLA community will come together for a Memorial Day ceremony on Thursday, May 25, at 11 a.m. in Wilson Plaza.

While Memorial Day will be observed nationwide on Monday, May 29, the campus ceremony is an opportunity for veteran and nonveteran students, faculty, staff and community members to honor those who have served and remember servicemembers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

UCLA’s dedication and commitment to those who have served is reflected in more than 100 programs and initiatives for veterans and their families. The campus has been ranked one of the top public university for veterans by U.S. News & World Report for six years in a row.

WHEN

Thursday, May 25

11 a.m. to 12 noon

SPEAKERS

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block

Lt. Col. Mae-li Allison, chair and professor, aerospace studies

Maj. Cheddy Matthews, U.S. Marine Corps (retired), UCLA Anderson School of Management Executive MBA student

VISUALS

ROTC color guard and cadets in uniform

Trumpeter playing “Star Spangled Banner” and “Taps”

U.S. and California flags

WHERE

Wilson Plaza, UCLA campus (map)

PARKING

Most regular-sized vehicles can park in UCLA Lot 4, which is accessible from Sunset Boulevard.

Oversized vehicles can park at the southeast curve of Sunset–Westwood Plaza Circle (off of Sunset Boulevard), taking care not to block the fire lane. Other campus parking locations for news vans and trucks are outlined on UCLA Newsroom.