UCLA supports biomedical research in an ongoing quest for knowledge that benefits the health and well-being of humans and animals. Biomedical research encompasses the humane use of animals, and wherever possible, alternatives to animal use, such as computer modeling and cells in petri dishes.

At UCLA, research involving laboratory animals is subject to comprehensive review by the Chancellor’s Animal Research Committee (ARC). The ARC is an independent committee of scientists, veterinarians and members of the general public whose review determines the scientific necessity of the proposed research, adequacy of the animal facilities, appropriateness or personnel training, and, above all else, ensures high standards of welfare for research animals.

Additionally, our use of animals for research is conducted in careful compliance with oversight from federal and state agencies. UCLA is further subject to additional standards that go above and beyond regulatory requirements, as required of institutions accredited by AAALAC International, a nonprofit organization that promotes the humane treatment of animals in science. UCLA has been continuously accredited by AAALAC since 1976 and the University of California has mandated accreditation from all of its campuses since 1984.

With the use of animals in research also comes the responsibility for their care. UCLA is committed to the highest standards of animal care, employing thousands of people, including animal care staff, veterinarians and researchers who provide food, veterinary care, housing, sanitation, and other services that contribute to the health and well-being of our animals. The university spends millions of dollars each year to provide the highest quality animal care available.

Animal research enhances our understanding of how humans and animals get diseases and disabilities, and how to effectively treat them. In humans, it has led to the development of lifesaving procedures and medicines — among them radiation therapy and other cancer treatments, open-heart surgery, fetal circulatory health treatments, organ transplantation, mental health treatments and vaccines. Currently, UCLA researchers are exploring ways in which animals may help us to find therapies and a vaccine to combat the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Medical advances in areas of cancer, AIDS, heart disease and other ailments simply would not have been possible without animal research. Through responsible use of animals for research, UCLA will continue to break new ground in finding treatments and cures that advance human and animal health.

Additional resources: