Each year, the UCLA Staff Assembly offers scholarships for career enhancement and professional growth. Each award covers the cost of education and training up to $500. The 2021 Scholarship Awards may include a university extension course for any quarter of the 2021–22 academic year, a CHR staff training and development course, and funding up to $500 for a conference, workshop, seminar or certification course.

Any UCLA career, full-time limited or full-time contract employee with at least one year of employment by July 1, 2021, may apply for a Staff Assembly scholarship. Scholarship recipients from 2015 to 2020 are not eligible to receive scholarships in 2021.

Applicants may apply for an individual scholarship up to $500. Scholarships must be used during the 2021–22 academic year and are funded on a reimbursement basis only upon completion of the course, seminar or workshop. The scholarship recipient must be an active employee at the time of reimbursement.

Applications must be received no later than March 19 at 5 p.m.

Applicants who are not able to submit an online application should contact Staff Assembly at staffassembly@ucla.edu.

The recipient of the award will be honored at the 2021 Virtual Staff Assembly’s Awards Recognition Celebration.